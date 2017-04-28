15 E Royal Ave., Unit 703, New Westminster, B.C.

LISTING PRICE $599,000

SELLING PRICE $610,000

DAYS ON MARKET 7

TAXES $2,418.50

MAINTENANCE FEES $435.72

LISTING AGENTS Denny Dumas & James Garbutt, Keller Williams Elite Realty

The Action: Within one week, the agents received four offers after showing the unit to more than 40 parties. Three of those offers came from Vancouver residents and the other from a Tri-Cities (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody) resident. The winning bid was subject-free, and $11,000 more than the asking price. It was also $11,000 more than a unit with an identical floor plan in an adjacent twin building by the developer that had sold just three months prior.

What They Got: The high-rise in the Victoria Hill neighbourhood looks out over the Fraser River. The unit in the 10-year-old building has three bedrooms and is 1,240 square feet. It has views from each room, a large south facing balcony, laminate flooring, and granite counter tops. It is within a 15-minute walk of SkyTrain, and close to schools, Canada Games Pool, parks and shopping.

The Agent’s Take: “Inventory for condos is low and buyer demand remains very high, particularly for three bedroom condos,” listing agent Denny Dumas says.

Report Typo/Error