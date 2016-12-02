2478 WELCHER AVE., UNIT 309, PORT COQUITLAM, B.C.

LISTING PRICE $268,800

SELLING PRICE $265,000

DAYS ON MARKET 13

TAXES $1,145.41

MAINTENANCE FEE $176.75

LISTING AGENT Rod Bahari, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

What They Got

This one bedroom, one bathroom condo has high ceilings and a bay window with seating, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a south-facing covered patio. The eight-year-old building, within walking distance of the West Coast Express, shops and schools, allows renters. It includes one parking space and storage.

The Agent’s Take

Listing agent Rod Bahari says supply has increased, but prices aren’t in “drastic” decline. They are bolstered by strong demand in the Port Coquitlam area.

“Condo prices have remained quite stable as we see many young families, first-time buyers and younger single buyers still trying to get into the market,” he says. “The opening of the Evergreen Line SkyTrain expansion in December should continue to attract many buyers to the area.”

The Action

The seller saw the overall softening of prices as an opportunity to get into the townhouse market. The buyer was a young first-time homebuyer. The agent received three offers on the property.

"Current market conditions have really transitioned from what was a seller’s market over the last couple of years to a more balanced market, allowing buyers more time to make decisions, and the ability to view more properties, prior to placing an offer" says Mr. Bahari.

