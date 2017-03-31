A West End resident named Diana recently balked at a rent increase that would have meant an extra $50 a month – which is a lot when you’re living on a fixed income. So, she wrote her landlord a letter and politely asked for a break. At first, her request went ignored, and then, several weeks later, to her surprise, the landlord reduced her rent increase.

“It’s not something I’m going to expect every year, but I thought, ‘Dammit, I am going to be 85 in May, and it’s time I spoke up.’” Diana didn’t want to give her last name, in case the landlord has a change of heart. She’s been renting five years, after a lifetime of home ownership. But when she became a widow, she moved back to the West End, where she’d lived when she was young and single. She now volunteers at a seniors’ centre, giving them advice on how to deal with rent increases, food costs and isolation. In the past couple of years, rents have shot up, and it’s put many elderly people living on assistance or fixed incomes in serious financial trouble. She calls them “the invisible seniors,” because their poverty flies under the radar. “We have a lot of men who’ve come on hard times. They were in the business world, then they lost their job, got sick, and compensation doesn’t pay much. “Some of the gals that come in, even five years ago, they were well dressed and everything. Now, they come in a little unkempt. They are losing faith. They say, ‘I only got four hours sleep.’ It’s on your mind all the time. It’s very sad,” she says. “But around the West End, there are a lot of free lunches, at the churches or whatever. They can get a little help here and there, free baked goods from Starbucks, the little things that help.” Diana is one of the luckier seniors. She is on a budget, but she doesn’t need assistance. And she’s a self-starter by nature: She learned to fly at the age of 60. She has discovered a vibrant, supportive community in the West End, and she can see why so many have been living there for decades. She’s encouraging those facing rent increases to hang in there. “They say they can’t afford it; they have to move. I say, ‘Remember, it costs that much to move. You’re not gaining anything. You’ve just got to fight.’” Seniors are a group with specific housing needs because many don’t have income-earning potential, and also because they are dependent on their surrounding community. Having to relocate at 80 is far different and more stressful than having to relocate at 30. The West End has for many decades offered an intense concentration of affordable rental housing – highly livable, and walkable, too, with beautiful tree-lined streets, and amenities and shopping. For those reasons, many people opted to live life as a renter instead of becoming a homeowner. About half the city rents. But, as many of the older affordable West End buildings undergo redevelopment, seniors are finding themselves displaced at an age when they thought they’d never have to move. “Our seniors are being forced out,” says Karsten Kaemling, assistant manager of support and information services at the West End Seniors’ Network (WESN). “Not everybody got onto the real estate ladder. There is a certain segment of boomers that did incredibly well, but a lot of seniors didn’t think of getting into the real estate boom at all, so they are being affected. “Also, we find a lot of cases where women tend to outlive their husbands, so we have a lot of women seniors overwhelmed with what they are going to do. They are suddenly single, and money isn’t quite what it used to be,” she says. “They are finding ways to pay these rental increases, but they are cutting back on nutrition. We are seeing this trend, where they ask us where they can find a food bank, or where they can go for a meal.”