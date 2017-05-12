Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Kerry Gold

Special to The Globe and Mail

1238 Seymour St., Unit 1209, Vancouver

ASKING PRICE

$369,900

SELLING PRICE

$386,000

DAYS ON THE MARKET

7

TAXES

$1,478.35

MAINTENANCE FEE

$166

LISTING AGENT

Paul Albrighton, Re/Max Crest Westside

The Action: The unit was shown to nearly 60 groups during a one-week period. Listing agent Paul Albrighton says it received five offers. The buyer lived nearby and purchased the unit for her daughter.

What They Got: The downtown studio suite is a square-shaped 371 square feet., with solarium and updated laminate flooring, custom-built storage closet and original kitchen and bathroom.

It’s steps to shopping, the sea wall, the Canada Line SkyTrain station and the downtown core.

The 223-unit, 22-storey tower, built in 1996 and called the Space, includes studios, one- and two-bedroom units, lofts and townhomes. It includes a gym, meeting rooms and a rooftop patio.

The Agent’s Take: “This downtown studio was amongst the smaller studios available in all of downtown,” Albrighton says.

It was the best-priced freehold apartment studio available in Yaletown or the southern portion of downtown in March, he says.

“The suite appealed to younger first-time buyers, and investors looking to purchase a rental property, as the building allowed for rentals.”

 

