6878 SOUTHPOINT DRIVE, UNIT 5, BURNABY

LISTING PRICE $838,000

SELLING PRICE $921,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $565,000 (2009); $549,901 (2007)

DAYS ON MARKET 7

TAXES $3,074.86

MAINTENANCE FEE $340

LISTING AGENT Alex Jopson, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

What They Got: This three-level corner unit in South Burnaby is steps from SkyTrain and parks.

It features a wrap-around patio, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, fireplace and three bedrooms upstairs.

The townhouse comes with two parking stalls.

The Action: The agent had more than 100 parties show up at the open house. Some wanted to upsize from a condo; others were downsizing from a house. “I was hoping to get multiple offers, but I didn’t think it would go crazy,” says listing agent Alex Jopson. “I thought we had it priced pretty sharp. There were two other listings in the complex, and one was for $725,000 for a one-bedroom, and the other was for a two-bedroom, close to $1-million. And they had been on the market a couple of weeks.”

He got seven offers and says he would have received more, but that people were turned off by the competition.

The Agent’s Take: Because there’s so little inventory, the market for condos and townhouses is strong. Mr. Jopson says one-bedroom condos commonly sell for $100,000 over asking. The townhouse was priced right, and the location appealed to families and retirees. The sellers purchased a house in New Westminster. “New West is starting to get a reputation for being the Brooklyn of Vancouver,” says Mr. Jopson.

