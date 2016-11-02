Home prices in the Vancouver region are slipping after months of declining sales, reversing course after a housing boom that began in mid-2013.

The industry’s benchmark price, which depicts the sale of typical properties, fell in September and again in October, dipping 1.5 per cent over the two-month period to $919,300 last month in Greater Vancouver. The benchmark price reached a record high of $933,100 in August for detached houses, townhomes and condos in the area.

