1422 E. 3RD AVE., UNIT 304, VANCOUVER

LISTING PRICE

$499,900

SELLING PRICE

$600,000

PREVIOUS SALE PRICE

$361,500 (2010); $142,750 (1994)

DAYS ON MARKET

7

MAINTENANCE FEE

$354

TAXES

$997

LISTING AGENT

Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select

The Agent’s Take: Listing agent Mary Cleaver says Vancouver’s condo and townhouse market is under huge demand.

“We continue to see multiple offers and bids over the asking price due in part to extremely low inventory,” she says. “We have so little inventory in that desirable Kitsilano to Commercial corridor that everything that comes on gets snapped up.”

What They Got: The two-bedroom condo is steps away from shops and all amenities, near Commercial Drive. It is in a 34-year-old fully rain-screened, pet-friendly building with common rooftop deck. The top floor corner suite was renovated, with stone countertops, stainless-steel appliances, laminate flooring, wainscoting and crown moulding.

The Action: The sellers were a young couple with a baby, moving to Kamloops for work, says Ms. Cleaver.

The buyers were a couple who wanted to live within walking distance of aging parents.

The sellers received 12 offers.

“We knew it would go well over [asking],” she says.

“We listed it competitively because the sellers had an offer on a townhome in Kamloops and needed to sell quickly. But I don’t think anyone expected an extra $100,000.”

Report Typo/Error