Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
1422, 3rd St. E., unit 304, Vancouver
1422, 3rd St. E., unit 304, Vancouver

Vancouver townhouse goes $100,000 over asking Add to ...

Kerry Gold

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

1422 E. 3RD AVE., UNIT 304, VANCOUVER

LISTING PRICE

$499,900

SELLING PRICE

$600,000

PREVIOUS SALE PRICE

$361,500 (2010); $142,750 (1994)

DAYS ON MARKET

7

MAINTENANCE FEE

$354

TAXES

$997

LISTING AGENT

Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select

The Agent’s Take: Listing agent Mary Cleaver says Vancouver’s condo and townhouse market is under huge demand.

“We continue to see multiple offers and bids over the asking price due in part to extremely low inventory,” she says. “We have so little inventory in that desirable Kitsilano to Commercial corridor that everything that comes on gets snapped up.”

What They Got: The two-bedroom condo is steps away from shops and all amenities, near Commercial Drive. It is in a 34-year-old fully rain-screened, pet-friendly building with common rooftop deck. The top floor corner suite was renovated, with stone countertops, stainless-steel appliances, laminate flooring, wainscoting and crown moulding.

The Action: The sellers were a young couple with a baby, moving to Kamloops for work, says Ms. Cleaver.

The buyers were a couple who wanted to live within walking distance of aging parents.

The sellers received 12 offers.

“We knew it would go well over [asking],” she says.

“We listed it competitively because the sellers had an offer on a townhome in Kamloops and needed to sell quickly. But I don’t think anyone expected an extra $100,000.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kerry Gold on Twitter: @goldiein604

Also on The Globe and Mail

Done Deals: This two-storey, one bedroom Toronto loft sold in three days (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail