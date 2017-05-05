Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Vancouver's myth of the 'single family' house Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Kerry Gold

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

If you have a house all to yourself in Vancouver, you are in the minority. The single-family house – by some held as a cherished goal, by others perceived as an outmoded housing type and bastion of the wealthy few – is not so single family after all.

In the City of Vancouver, only 15 per cent of dwellings are considered “single-detached houses,” according to new 2016 census data released this week. Vancouver has one of the lowest percentages of single-detached houses in Metro Vancouver, says Andy Yan, director of the City Program at Simon Fraser University.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kerry Gold on Twitter: @goldiein604

Also on The Globe and Mail

Toronto couple on why they downsized from house to condo (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail