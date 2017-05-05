If you have a house all to yourself in Vancouver, you are in the minority. The single-family house – by some held as a cherished goal, by others perceived as an outmoded housing type and bastion of the wealthy few – is not so single family after all.

In the City of Vancouver, only 15 per cent of dwellings are considered “single-detached houses,” according to new 2016 census data released this week. Vancouver has one of the lowest percentages of single-detached houses in Metro Vancouver, says Andy Yan, director of the City Program at Simon Fraser University.

