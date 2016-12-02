In the summer of 2013, Sylvie was looking forward to retiring from her job of 30 years, packing up her worldly goods and moving back to the Maritimes. Retirement from her job at a Western Canadian university was five years off. Her dream when she got back home was to buy a small bungalow that she could renovate to her taste.

Today, she is a year and a half from retiring and she’s bought that bungalow on the South Shore of Nova Scotia.

“The bungalow is a lovely old [1855] house that has already been updated,” Sylvie says in an e-mail. “It’s had an energy audit and got good marks. I also had a very comprehensive building inspection. It’s an open plan with no wasted space and no stairs!”

Luckily, she was able to rent it back to the former owner, “which is a great help financially as well as for security and upkeep of the property until I get there,” Sylvie writes. Buying in advance has other advantages as well. “Knowing the size of the house has prompted me to downsize my belongings to fit the space and to reduce the cost of moving,” she says. The lot is large enough for a vegetable garden but not so large that maintenance will be an issue.

She figures she will net enough from the sale of her existing house to cover the $345,000 price tag. “I haven’t sold my current house yet but I am hoping to clear at least that much to pay off the new house and be mortgage-free,” Sylvie writes. Her current residence was valued at $308,000 in 2013. “I am working with a real estate agent and he feels that goal is achievable,” Sylvie writes. “Fortunately, where I live now, the real estate market is steady and always seems to be going up a bit each year.”

Sylvie will retire with a pension of $30,860 a year before tax. She also has a locked-in retirement account from a previous employer that was valued at $186,630 in 2013. Her goal is to retire with $500,000 in savings.

“I’m in good health and enjoy small-town living,” Sylvia wrote in her 2013 e-mail. At the time, her retirement plans included possibly getting a part-time job, gardening, fostering rescue animals and volunteering. Her retirement spending target is $42,000 a year after tax. “I also hope my finances will allow me to hire someone to assist me with household chores later in life,” Sylvie said in her original e-mail.

In her latest e-mail, Sylvie says part-time work is on the back burner. “There are lots of opportunities to volunteer in the area, and there is a local animal rescue organization I’d like to become involved with. I also want to spend my time walking and exploring the coast. And sitting on the beach with a good book sounds appealing, too.”

Warren Baldwin and Matthew Ardrey of T.E. Wealth prepared Sylvie’s plan in 2013. After crunching the numbers, the planners concluded that Sylvie was in an “excellent position to reach her retirement goal.”

They suggested she keep track of her moving expenses and include them on her income tax return in case she did take a part-time job. If she did, she might be able to deduct those expenses against the income she earned.

Among their other advice, the planners cautioned Sylvie to keep an eye on her investment costs. Her portfolio had reached the size that she could shift from the high-cost mutual funds she held to lower-cost pooled funds or exchange-traded funds through an investment counsellor, where she could save as much as one percentage point a year.

“A one percentage point saving on a portfolio of $723,860 – the value of Sylvie’s portfolio when she retires – would be in excess of $7,000 a year,” the planners noted. That would be nearly 17 per cent of her original $42,000 a year spending goal.

As it turned out, Sylvie says she did change her financial planner, “and while I am probably paying the same fees, I feel I am getting a much better, more personalized service,” she says today. She has stopped putting extra savings into her non-registered portfolio for the time being in order to build up a cash cushion for her moving expenses. She is keeping track of all her expenses related to the move and the rental situation for tax purposes.

“Going through the Facelift process was very enlightening,” Sylvie writes. “I realized I did not represent my expenses very well and since then I have tracked every penny I’ve spent.” She found she overestimated outlays like food and underestimated miscellaneous spending.

“Knowing what I spend every month in my current situation and now having a good idea of costs in the Maritimes has made retirement planning possible,” Sylvie writes. “I am really pleased to see how consistent and reasonable my spending is now, from month to month and year to year. I am definitely thinking more about how I spend. I also use cash almost exclusively. It’s worth it to do your homework!”

