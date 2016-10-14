The following is an exclusive excerpt from Daring to Succeed: How Alain Bouchard Built the Couche-Tard & Circle K Convenience Store Empire. Guy Gendron, Juniper Publishing

Alain Bouchard was just entering adolescence when the Maîtres chez nous battle was shaking Quebec.

He was facing more pressing problems in his own life. He still has heartbreaking memories of visits to the Saint-Michel-Archange psychiatric hospital in Quebec City, where his mother was held for two years, and where she was given “care” in the form of ice baths. When that treatment failed to cure her depression, the doctors considered giving her a lobotomy; she barely escaped the treatment. Each of Alain’s visits were the same, and ended with her pleading. “She would say, ‘Alain, get me out of here.’” He had to explain that there was nothing he could do, that he would love to bring her home with him but that he didn’t have the authority to discharge her from the hospital. When he returned home, he would beg his father, trying to convince him that the children could take care of her far better than the so-called doctors at Saint-Michel-Archange.

