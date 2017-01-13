Gold miner Acacia Mining PLC said on Friday that it was in early talks about a possible merger with Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp.

Acacia, responding to media speculation, added that there was no certainty of a deal.

The company, which operates mines and exploration projects in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso and Mali, had a market cap of £1.72-billion as of Jan. 12.

Endeavour bought True Gold Mining Inc. for about $240-million in March giving it access to a low-cost gold mine in Burkina Faso.

