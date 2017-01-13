Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Gold one kilogram bars and silver one kilogram bars are seen in this arranged photograph at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in London, U.K., on Jan. 15, 2014 (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)
Gold miner Acacia Mining PLC said on Friday that it was in early talks about a possible merger with Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp.

Acacia, responding to media speculation, added that there was no certainty of a deal.

The company, which operates mines and exploration projects in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso and Mali, had a market cap of £1.72-billion as of Jan. 12.

Endeavour bought True Gold Mining Inc. for about $240-million in March giving it access to a low-cost gold mine in Burkina Faso.

