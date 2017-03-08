Adidas AG raised its sales and earnings forecasts through 2020 and new Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted announced plans to sell the CCM hockey brand as he focuses the German sportswear maker on its namesake label and Reebok.

Net income from continuing businesses should rise 20 per cent to 22 per cent a year on average through 2020, up from a previous prediction of 15 per cent, Adidas forecast in a statement Wednesday.

Rorsted is aiming to boost profitability and “over-invest” in the U.S. to catch up with rivals Nike Inc. Adidas said it targets quadrupling online sales by 2020 to reach €4-billion ($4.2-billion), and it wants to speed production so it can get clothes to stores faster to sell more goods at full price.

Net income from continuing operations will rise 18 per cent to 20 per cent this year to as much as €1.23-billion ($1.3-billion), Adidas also said. The average analyst forecast is €1.15-billion. Profit rose 41 per cent in 2016, exceeding €1-billion for the first time.

Adidas said Tuesday it’s promoting Harm Ohlmeyer, head of e-commerce, to replace Robin Stalker, who will give up the chief financial officer position after 17 years in May.

Adidas said the sales process for its TaylorMade, Adams and Ashworth golf brands is continuing as it begins to seek a buyer for the CCM hockey unit. Rorsted had predicted the search for a buyer would be concluded by the end of 2016.

Rorsted said in November he would scale back the company’s struggling Reebok unit to turn around a business that’s weighed on the sporting-goods maker for years. The former Henkel leader plans to overhaul the brand, relocating its head office, closing stores and trimming jobs.

The shares have gained 67 per cent in the last 12 months, the biggest gain in the 27-member Bloomberg Oregonian Sneaker Index.

