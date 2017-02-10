Michael Dell isn’t asking for a lot.

He’s just hoping his company’s 2016 merger with EMC Corp. – the biggest tech deal in history – will help him capture another 1 per cent or 2 per cent of the global information-technology business, which he pegs at about $3-trillion (U.S.). All he needs to make that happen, he says, is another industrial revolution.

“What’s actually happening is this $3-trillion is in the process of becoming a much bigger number,” says Mr. Dell, who sat down to speak with The Globe and Mail on a recent trip to Toronto to meet with employees and clients of the newly formed entity, called Dell Technologies.

“Maybe 10 companies have more than 1 per cent [of that market]. We happen to have 2 per cent or 2.5 per cent, something like that, and we’d just like another per cent or two.”

The engine driving this growth is the potential of the so-called Internet of Things (IoT). Analysts at economic and product researcher IDC have predicted that total investments in IoT will see a 15-per-cent compound annual growth rate over the next few years, reaching $1.29-trillion by 2020.

From the automation of home appliances to connected cars to real-time biometrics from medical implants, computer chips are creating big changes in the way we interact with objects and businesses. Take a simple example such as car insurance: If every car were connected and recording speed and other driving data, the actuarial models that determine rates could be vastly improved, perhaps even customized for individual customers. Making that happen involves building a complicated network of computing devices and sensors, along with new software and services to leverage it all. And, crucially, all that data needs to be stored and processed. That’s where Mr. Dell comes in.

“I think it’s nothing short of the beginning of a fourth industrial revolution, and the plot for us is being the essential infrastructure company,” says Mr. Dell, who despite being a titan of American business, retains some “aw-shucks” Texas casualness as he describes a world reinvented by smarter and smarter machines.

Ensuring his company is at the forefront of this revolution was the main driver behind Mr. Dell’s biggest bet yet: The deal for storage-solutions giant EMC, a merger that closed in September but that Mr. Dell says his company eyed as far back as 2008.

EMC doesn’t just make hard drives to save data – it leads the market in combining software and hardware to create vast industrial-scale storage systems. Even though EMC’s storage-solution revenue shrank from 2015 to 16, the merged company dominates in scale: The new entity owns almost 30 per cent of the market, while rival Hewlett Packard Enterprise sits at about 17 per cent.

“I think we have unprecedented strength in terms of that infrastructure capability, unmatched by anyone in our industry,” Mr. Dell says.

The deal with EMC represents just one more step in a remarkable evolution. Over the past 15 years, Mr. Dell has transformed his company beyond the “Dude, you’re getting a Dell!” PC maker, amid a shift that has seen the market for desktop computing slow. Still, Mr. Dell is not ready to concede the end of the PC era.

“People at various times said, ‘Ooh, smartphones are here, the PC’s dead!’” he says in a mocking tone. “In 1999, IBM declared the post-PC era and at the time there were about 100 [million], 105 million PCs sold a year. Okay? Now, it’s up to about 350 million a year. So the post-PC era’s been pretty good for the PC.”

Dell has retained a top-three position in PC sales, and while the PC market’s growth is slowing, he says Dell’s share of it has increased for 15 straight quarters. At the same time, Dell has become one of the global leaders in server technology; the company is second in server share (19 per cent in the second quarter of 2016, according to IDC) behind HPE (25 per cent).

A simplistic view is there are two types of customers for servers: Those who want to directly own a data centre and manage the machines for their own purposes (let’s call this private cloud), and so-called public cloud companies that rent time on their servers to other companies as a service. The second market is growing fastest, but it is dominated by a smaller collection of companies.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker predicts spending on public cloud services (including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure) will continue to grow faster than private cloud. In 2016, public cloud spending was 22 per cent of the market, and by 2020, IDC expects it will hit 30 per cent; private cloud accounted for 12 per cent of 2016 spending and is forecast to hit 16 per cent by 2020.

Mr. Dell doesn’t think the concentration of ownership of the public cloud among three or four huge players will constrict the playing field for smaller companies looking to diversify their computing needs.

“If a CIO stands up and says I have a cloud-first strategy and my cloud-first strategy is everything to public cloud – I think that’s an abdication of their responsibility,” Mr. Dell says. “We have an interesting perspective on this because we sell billions of dollars of equipment to these public cloud companies. Many organizations have a multicloud environment … they have on-premise, they have off-premise, they have software as a service – public, private, managed services, etc.”

Even if the mix in spending tilts toward public cloud, the overall pie of machine intelligence as a service is only growing, says Duncan Stewart, director of technology, media and telecommunications research for Deloitte Canada.

“By the end of 2018, spending on IT-as-a-service for data centres, software and services will surpass $547-billion worldwide, up from $361-billion in 2016,” Deloitte’s 2017 forecast predicts. chief information officers of large and medium-sized companies still spend less than 10 per cent of their budgets on these IoT-enabled flexible services, but within two years Mr. Stewart expects that number will hit 30 per cent, and by 2021 it will capture half of IT budgets.

“It is not clear this is a net negative for people who sell stuff,” says Mr. Stewart, especially if all that activity increases the demand for new equipment.

In some ways, Mr. Dell has come full circle in the technology business: Once, he was the brash, aggressive outsider pushing his way in. Now, he’s making some of the biggest hedge-fund-backed deals in the United States to defend what he’s built from a new generation of upstarts and the dramatic changes in an industry he once disrupted.

Perhaps an even better summary of his approach is what he told his employees back in 2015, when he first announced the EMC deal: “Go big or go home, baby.”

Dellisms

On whether Amazon’s Alexa and voice control is the next computing interface, Michael Dell, the leader in selling computer displays, offers this:

“You can take in information with your eyes much faster than any other sense … you can’t hear information nearly as fast as you can see it … you can’t touch it, smell it, taste it. There’s no sense that takes in more information faster than your eyes.”

Is he alarmed at the Donald Trump presidency and his trade policies?

“I’d say ‘concerned’ might be the right word. I wouldn’t say I’m alarmed. If you think about the United States and China as an example: Those two countries are inextricably linked together in an economic sense. And if there were some major breakdown in the trade between the United States and China, it would be like mutually assured destruction. Nobody would win. So …”

What about AI?

“Artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning and unsupervised learning, that’s like a whole ’nother really exciting, interesting area. When you start applying all this computer science to all this data that you’re collecting, it’s like ‘Shazam!’ It’s just tonnes of opportunity that’s created as a result of that.”

Mr. Dell waits a beat, then, perhaps worried the Canadians in the room missed his Captain Marvel reference, adds, “Do you guys do ‘Shazam!’ here?”

