Aimia Inc. says its chief executive is taking a four-month leave of absence for treatment of an unspecified medical condition.

During Rupert Duchesne’s absence, Aimia’s chief operating officer David Johnston will be interim CEO of the company.

Aimia also announced Robert Brown, who has been chairman since 2008, will become executive chairman of the board.

The company runs Aeroplan and other customer loyalty and analytics programs in several countries.

Aimia noted that its ongoing business review hasn’t been completed. It added that efforts to simplify and focus the business may result in certain assets being identified as held for sale.

It estimated the assets for sale would represent $150-million to $200-million of 2016 annual gross billings. Total gross billings for 2016 are expected to be above $2.3-billion and in line with Aimia’s prior guidance.

The company also said it expects to report an operating loss for the full year prior to any impairment items. Its full financial report for the quarter and year are to be announced Feb. 16.

