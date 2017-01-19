Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Aimia CEO Rupert Duchesne is seen in this file photo. The company said Thursday that Mr. Duchesne will take a four-month medical leave. Chief operating officer David Johnston will be interim CEO during that period. (Tory Zimmerman For The Globe and Mail)
Aimia CEO Rupert Duchesne is seen in this file photo. The company said Thursday that Mr. Duchesne will take a four-month medical leave. Chief operating officer David Johnston will be interim CEO during that period. (Tory Zimmerman For The Globe and Mail)

Aimia CEO takes 4-month medical leave, chief operating officer steps in Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Aimia Inc. says its chief executive is taking a four-month leave of absence for treatment of an unspecified medical condition.

During Rupert Duchesne’s absence, Aimia’s chief operating officer David Johnston will be interim CEO of the company.

Aimia also announced Robert Brown, who has been chairman since 2008, will become executive chairman of the board.

The company runs Aeroplan and other customer loyalty and analytics programs in several countries.

Aimia noted that its ongoing business review hasn’t been completed. It added that efforts to simplify and focus the business may result in certain assets being identified as held for sale.

It estimated the assets for sale would represent $150-million to $200-million of 2016 annual gross billings. Total gross billings for 2016 are expected to be above $2.3-billion and in line with Aimia’s prior guidance.

The company also said it expects to report an operating loss for the full year prior to any impairment items. Its full financial report for the quarter and year are to be announced Feb. 16.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Aimia Inc
    $8.74
    +0.08
    (+0.92%)
  • Updated January 19 11:47 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular