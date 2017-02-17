Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Mark Blinch/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Air Canada reported a bigger quarterly loss as the airline cut fares to fill seats in long-haul leisure markets.

Load factor, which measures how effectively the airline filled seats, fell to 79.9 per cent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from 81.1 per cent a year earlier.

The carrier’s fuel cost per litre rose 1.4 per cent.

However, the country’s largest airline said its adjusted cost per available seat mile (CASM), excluding fuel costs and unusual items, fell 6.1 per cent.

The company’s net loss widened to $179-million, or 66 cents per share, in the latest quarter from $116-million, or 41cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based airline’s revenue rose 7.6 per cent to $3.43-billion.

