Air Canada reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday as it flew more passengers, particularly on new international routes, and benefited from lower fuel costs.

Traffic increased almost 19 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Air Canada, which added 10 international routes earlier this year, said there was 27.9 per cent growth in international-to-international passengers connecting via Canada.

The carrier’s fuel cost per liter fell 10.2 per cent in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The country’s largest airline said its cost per available seat mile (CASM), excluding fuel costs and unusual items, fell 8.3 per cent.

The company’s adjusted CASM, a measure of how much an airline spends to fly a passenger, fell 5.9 per cent.

Air Canada said net income rose to $768-million, or $2.74 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $437-million, $1.48 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.93 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $2.55, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Montreal-based airline’s revenue rose 10.6 per cent to $4.45-billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $4.30-billion.

Report Typo/Error