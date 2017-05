Air Canada on Friday reported a loss in the first-quarter, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt in part by fuel costs that rose 48 per cent.

Canada’s largest airline said its net loss was $37-million, or 14 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net income of $101-million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based airline’s operating revenue increased 8.9 per cent to $3.64-billion.

Report Typo/Error