Air Canada planes are pictured at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on May 18, 2014. (Matthew Sherwood For The Globe and Mail)
Air Canada said on Thursday it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020, replacing the current program, Aeroplan, which is owned and operated by analytics firm Aimia Inc.

“The new program, launching in 2020, will offer additional earning and redemption opportunities, more personalized service and a better digital experience for Air Canada customers,” Benjamin Smith, president of Air Canada’s passenger airlines business said.

Air Canada’s contract with Aimia will be in effect until June 29, 2020.

Canada’s biggest carrier said last week that it had not ruled out expanding its own discounted offering to take on the new ultra low-cost carrier planned by smaller rival WestJet Airlines.

