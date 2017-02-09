Air Canada is touting its Canadian credentials as it introduces a fresh look for its staff uniforms and fleet of planes for the first time in a dozen years.

The country’s largest airline unveiled its new livery at events for customers and employees on Thursday at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

Air Canada retained Canadian designer Christopher Bates to create new uniforms for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, customer service representatives and other workers.

Canadian-born Tyler Brûlé, now based in Britain, designed the new look for the airline’s planes. Aircraft will be gradually repainted over the next four years while uniforms for more than 20,000 staff will be phased in during 2017.

Calin Rovinescu, the Montreal-based carrier’s chief executive officer, and Ben Smith, president of passenger airlines, said in a statement that they are proud to be leading Canada’s flag carrier that represents the country at airports around world.

“Our new livery signals another pivotal transition point in our 80-year history and celebrates a major branding project for a globally recognized Canadian company,” they said. “Together with our new uniforms, improved international cabin standard and enhanced on-board products, the future of Air Canada represents the strength of our nation and the future-looking spirit of our airline through distinct references to Canadian culture, heritage and evolution.”

The carrier noted that B.C. chef David Hawksworth devised a premium menu while Quebec sommelier Véronique Rivest is advising on food and wine pairings.

Air Canada emerged from 18 months of bankruptcy protection in the fall of 2004 – the last time that it unveiled new designs for uniforms and aircraft. Back then, Canadian pop star Celine Dion helped usher in blue as the dominant colour in marketing campaigns.

In October, 2004, she performed in front of Air Canada employees, belting out a three-song set as she wore the “midnight blue” uniform.

This time around, Ms. Dion and blue aren’t part of the makeover. Instead, Air Canada is now emphasizing “elegant charcoal grey and black employee uniforms with red accents and accessories.”

Aviation buffs will be watching for the fine details in the appearance of an array of planes.

For instance, the 2004 paint scheme on planes featured the red maple leaf set in a dotted pattern on the aircraft’s tail. The new version is a black backdrop on the tail, with the red maple leaf encircled, heartening back to the “rondelle” design last deployed in 1992. The top of the fuselage remains mainly white, but with Air Canada in black capital letters instead of the current red. The engines will be painted black.

Back on stable financial footing for the past several years, the airline is hoping to distinguish itself amid fierce international competition on overseas routes.

In keeping with the patriotic marketing theme, the Canadian flag will be painted on planes next to the registration letters, near the tail.

Report Typo/Error