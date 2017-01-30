Airline stocks fell sharply Monday amid chaos and confusion at airports worldwide as U.S. President Donald Trump held firm on a ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. Investors fear his actions will lead to more restrictions on flights, while also keeping unaffected travellers at home.Report Typo/Error
- Air Canada$13.53-0.29(-2.10%)
- WestJet Airlines Ltd$22.35-0.46(-2.02%)
- American Airlines Group Inc$44.90-2.05(-4.37%)
- Delta Air Lines Inc$47.67-2.03(-4.08%)
- Updated January 30 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.