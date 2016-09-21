Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Cattle eat as a feed truck pours food into their trough on a feedlot near Airdrie, Alta., on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2005. In an effort to curb drug-resistant superbugs, Health Canada is restricting the use of antibiotics in livestock. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Cattle eat as a feed truck pours food into their trough on a feedlot near Airdrie, Alta., on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2005. In an effort to curb drug-resistant superbugs, Health Canada is restricting the use of antibiotics in livestock. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Big Canadian cattle feedlot to shut operations Add to ...

Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG — Reuters

Published

Last updated

One of Canada’s biggest cattle feedlots, Alberta-based Western Feedlots, said on Wednesday it will suspend feeding operations after marketing the cattle it currently owns, due to poor economic conditions.

The company, started in 1958, will continue its farming operations, it said in a release.

Shareholders made the decision because of the high-risk, low-return environment in cattle ownership, and poor political and economic conditions in Alberta, Western said. It did not elaborate on the conditions in Alberta, which last year elected its first left-leaning government in decades.

Canada is the world’s sixth-largest beef exporter, and Alberta raises more cattle than any other province.

Loss of the feedlot “takes out a material portion of demand for cattle across the Prairies,” said livestock industry analyst Kevin Grier. “To me, this is pretty big news.”

Grier said losing feedlot capacity is not surprising, given short Canadian supply and the high price of young cattle that feedlots buy and raise to slaughter weight, as well as the weak price of fed cattle.

Recent Alberta fed cattle prices of $125 per hundredweight (100 pounds) are down 30 per cent from a year ago, he said.

Cargill Ltd and JBS USA Holdings Inc run Alberta’s biggest beef processing plants.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog