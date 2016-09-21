One of Canada’s biggest cattle feedlots, Alberta-based Western Feedlots, said on Wednesday it will suspend feeding operations after marketing the cattle it currently owns, due to poor economic conditions.

The company, started in 1958, will continue its farming operations, it said in a release.

Shareholders made the decision because of the high-risk, low-return environment in cattle ownership, and poor political and economic conditions in Alberta, Western said. It did not elaborate on the conditions in Alberta, which last year elected its first left-leaning government in decades.

Canada is the world’s sixth-largest beef exporter, and Alberta raises more cattle than any other province.

Loss of the feedlot “takes out a material portion of demand for cattle across the Prairies,” said livestock industry analyst Kevin Grier. “To me, this is pretty big news.”

Grier said losing feedlot capacity is not surprising, given short Canadian supply and the high price of young cattle that feedlots buy and raise to slaughter weight, as well as the weak price of fed cattle.

Recent Alberta fed cattle prices of $125 per hundredweight (100 pounds) are down 30 per cent from a year ago, he said.

Cargill Ltd and JBS USA Holdings Inc run Alberta’s biggest beef processing plants.

