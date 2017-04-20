Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Former Alcoa headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh. Alcoa Inc. (Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press)
Former Alcoa headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh. Alcoa Inc. (Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH

The Associated Press

Alcoa Corp. is moving its global headquarters back to Pittsburgh, where the 129-year-old company had been based until moving to New York City in 2006.

Alcoa has maintained offices in Pittsburgh and 10 employees will relocate from its New York headquarters when the move is made Sept. 1. Alcoa already has 205 employees in Pittsburgh who share a building with Arconic, a spinoff company created when Alcoa split off its mining, refining and aluminum businesses in November from businesses that make aluminum parts for aerospace, automotive and other industries.

Alcoa also plans to close offices in Richmond, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago; as well as Milan and Geneva in Europe; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Beijing.

Combined, the moves should save the company about $5-million a year.

