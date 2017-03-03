Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Shoes on display at Aldo in the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto. (Darren Calabrese For The Globe and Mail)
Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Aldo Group Inc. is getting a top-level leadership revamping as the footwear giant prepares for rougher retail waters while searching for potential acquisitions to shore up its growing international business.

Founder and namesake Aldo Bensadoun, 77, will step down as chairman next month while his oldest son, David Bensadoun, 46, who currently heads its key North American business, will take over as chief executive officer from Patrik Frisk, 54.

