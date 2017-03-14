Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard reported a 4.7 per cent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, largely boosted by acquisitions.

Couche Tard, one of Canada’s most acquisitive companies, has been expanding through deals in Europe, Canada and the United States.

Last year, the owner of the Circle K chain of convenience stores struck its biggest deal to date, with the $4.4-billion acquisition of U.S. retailer CST Brands Inc.

Revenue from the company’s fuel retail business rose 27 per cent to $7.97-billion in the quarter ended Jan. 29. The business made up nearly 70 per cent of total revenue.

Same-store merchandise revenue in the U.S. climbed 1.9 per cent and rose 2.5 per cent in Europe, but fell 0.9 per cent in Canada, the company said.

Laval, Quebec-based Couche Tard’s net income rose to $287-million or 50 cents per share in the third quarter ended Jan. 29, from $274-million or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped 22.3 per cent to $11.42-billion.

