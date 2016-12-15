Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A real estate for sale sign is pictured in front of a home in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, September 22, 2016. (Ben Nelms/Reuters)
Tamsin McMahon - REAL ESTATE REPORTER

Canada’s growing industry of non-bank mortgage lenders has helped fuel an abundance of cheap housing debt, but has also made the country’s financial system more vulnerable in the event of a real estate correction, the Bank of Canada warns.

In a report that accompanied the central bank’s December Financial System Review, policy makers found that less-regulated mortgage finance companies have become an increasingly important player in the country’s housing market. The central bank estimates that, by the end of last year, the four largest mortgage finance companies alone accounted for $165-billion in outstanding mortgage loans, roughly 12 per cent of the total market.

