Amaya Inc. has negotiated new terms on a major debt obligation that was coming due in a matter of weeks. The revised agreement sees the online gambling company pushing out the maturity on the debt, and incurring penalties.

The $197.7-million (U.S.) debt that was due to be paid on Feb. 1 stems from the firm’s multibillion-dollar 2014 acquisition of Rational Group, the owner of PokerStars.

In a release on Monday, the Canadian online gambling company said it will instead make payments on the debt “over the course of 2017”. In exchange for pushing out its obligations, Amaya has agreed to pay late payment fees that range from LIBOR plus 85 basis points to 30 Day LIBOR, plus 135 basis points.

Amaya says it intends to pay the debt through a combination of cash on its balance sheet and cash flow from operations. In the release Rafi Ashkenazi, chief executive officer of Amaya, said he is confident in the firm’s ability to repay the debt in a timely manner.

Shares in Amaya were trading about 0.9 per cent lower mid-morning on the Nasdaq exchange.

More to come

Report Typo/Error