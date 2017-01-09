Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The logo of gaming company Amaya Inc. is seen at its head office in Montreal, June 22, 2015. (© Christinne Muschi / Reuters)
The logo of gaming company Amaya Inc. is seen at its head office in Montreal, June 22, 2015. (© Christinne Muschi / Reuters)

Amaya pushes out maturity on $197.7-million debt due next month Add to ...

Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Amaya Inc. has negotiated new terms on a major debt obligation that was coming due in a matter of weeks. The revised agreement sees the online gambling company pushing out the maturity on the debt, and incurring penalties.

The $197.7-million (U.S.) debt that was due to be paid on Feb. 1 stems from the firm’s multibillion-dollar 2014 acquisition of Rational Group, the owner of PokerStars.

In a release on Monday, the Canadian online gambling company said it will instead make payments on the debt “over the course of 2017”. In exchange for pushing out its obligations, Amaya has agreed to pay late payment fees that range from LIBOR plus 85 basis points to 30 Day LIBOR, plus 135 basis points.

Amaya says it intends to pay the debt through a combination of cash on its balance sheet and cash flow from operations. In the release Rafi Ashkenazi, chief executive officer of Amaya, said he is confident in the firm’s ability to repay the debt in a timely manner.

Shares in Amaya were trading about 0.9 per cent lower mid-morning on the Nasdaq exchange.

More to come

Report Typo/Error

Follow Niall McGee on Twitter: @niallcmcgee

 
  • Amaya Inc
    $19.02
    +0.01
    (+0.05%)
  • Amaya Inc
    $14.40
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated January 9 11:25 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular