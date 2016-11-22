Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Dubai firm says not part of Amaya deal; files SEC complaint Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Dubai-based investment firm KBC Aldini Capital Ltd. has “no involvement” whatsoever in the proposed multibillion dollar privatization deal for Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc. and has filed a complaint with U.S. regulators, says its top executive.

Last week, KBC was one of four international parties listed in press releases and regulatory filings as a new equity investor in Amaya as part of the deal. The proposed transaction is being led by Amaya’s founder and former CEO David Baazov. The filings stated that KBC was due to contribute part of the $3.65-billion that made up the equity portion of the deal.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Niall McGee on Twitter: @niallcmcgee

Also on The Globe and Mail

Amaya CEO’s privatization plans still on track despite charges: Sources (BNN Video)
 
  • Amaya Inc
    $18.68
    -1.18
    (-5.94%)
  • Amaya Inc
    $13.85
    -1.00
    (-6.73%)
  • Updated November 22 2:07 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog