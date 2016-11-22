Dubai-based investment firm KBC Aldini Capital Ltd. has “no involvement” whatsoever in the proposed multibillion dollar privatization deal for Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc. and has filed a complaint with U.S. regulators, says its top executive.

Last week, KBC was one of four international parties listed in press releases and regulatory filings as a new equity investor in Amaya as part of the deal. The proposed transaction is being led by Amaya’s founder and former CEO David Baazov. The filings stated that KBC was due to contribute part of the $3.65-billion that made up the equity portion of the deal.

Report Typo/Error