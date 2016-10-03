Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A summer sale sign is seen at Aritzia at the Eaton Centre in Toronto. (Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail)
Doug Alexander

Bloomberg News

Aritzia Inc., the Canadian women’s fashion retailer, jumped 16 per cent in its trading debut after raising $400-million in its initial public offering.

Shares of the Vancouver-based retailer rose to C$18.51 at 9:33 a.m. on the Toronto Stock Exchange, up from its C$16 IPO price. The shares earlier surged as high as C$19.

Company founder Brian Hill and Boston-based private equity firm Berkshire Partners sold 25 million subordinate voting shares of Aritzia in its offering, the largest Canadian IPO of the year. Banks arranging the sale have an option to sell an additional 15 per cent of the offering, which would lift the total to C$460-million.

Aritzia was started in 1984 by Hill, who’s the current chief executive officer. Berkshire Partners bought a majority share in the retailer for an undisclosed sum in 2005. The company, which sells clothes and accessories aimed at women aged 15 to 45, has 75 locations across North America, including in New York, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Chicago and San Francisco.

