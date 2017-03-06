Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Arlene Dickinson is closing a venture-capital fund to invest in consumer-packaged-goods startups. (Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail)
Arlene Dickinson is closing a venture-capital fund to invest in consumer-packaged-goods startups. (Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail)

Arlene Dickinson to close VC fund after surpassing $25-million goal Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Former Dragons’ Den star Arlene Dickinson is set to close her first venture capital fund to invest in consumer-packaged-goods startups after surpassing her $25-million fundraising goal.

The Calgary-based marketing communications entrepreneur and author said in an interview she has raised more than $26-million from investors including lead backer George Weston Ltd., Alberta’s ATB Financial, Canada Goose CEO Dani Reiss, the F. Saputo Family Office of the Montreal cheese family, Toronto food distributor Retail Ready Foods Inc. and several wealthy families in Southern Ontario. Ms. Dickinson hopes to hit the $30-million level by the time the fund closes in a few weeks. For Weston, it is the conglomerate’s first venture capital investment.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Sean Silcoff on Twitter: @SeanSilcoff

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Tips from leading entrepreneurs on raising venture capital (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular