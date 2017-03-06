Former Dragons’ Den star Arlene Dickinson is set to close her first venture capital fund to invest in consumer-packaged-goods startups after surpassing her $25-million fundraising goal.

The Calgary-based marketing communications entrepreneur and author said in an interview she has raised more than $26-million from investors including lead backer George Weston Ltd., Alberta’s ATB Financial, Canada Goose CEO Dani Reiss, the F. Saputo Family Office of the Montreal cheese family, Toronto food distributor Retail Ready Foods Inc. and several wealthy families in Southern Ontario. Ms. Dickinson hopes to hit the $30-million level by the time the fund closes in a few weeks. For Weston, it is the conglomerate’s first venture capital investment.

