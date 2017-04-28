Going up against Boeing and Airbus in the commercial aircraft business was never going to be easy for Bombardier Inc.
The job just got a whole lot harder this week after Chicago-based Boeing Co. asked the U.S. Commerce Department this week to hit Bombardier’s C Series jets with steep duties for allegedly selling planes at less than what they cost to build and benefiting from illegal government subsidies.Report Typo/Error
Follow @barriemckennaon Twitter:
- Boeing Co$184.83+1.61(+0.88%)
- Bombardier Inc$2.11-0.09(-4.09%)
- Updated April 28 4:01 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.