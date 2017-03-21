Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An employee at Freshii prepares an order at 444 Spadina Rd. in Toronto on Monday June 17, 2013. Matthew Corrin, founder and chief executive officer of Freshii in Toronto, says that U.S.-based Subway is suffering from overexpansion and could improve its fortunes by letting some of its franchisees operate Freshii stores instead. (Pawel Dwulit For The Globe and Mail)
Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

In an unconventional proposal, fast-food salad-and-wraps chain Freshii Inc. wants to team up with its much bigger rival Subway Restaurants to convert its underperforming locations to the Freshii banner.

In an open letter published on Tuesday in The Globe and Mail and other newspapers, Matthew Corrin, founder and chief executive officer of Freshii in Toronto, says that U.S.-based Subway is suffering from overexpansion and could improve its fortunes by letting some of its franchisees operate Freshii stores instead.

