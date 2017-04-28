Michael Medline was on the job for just a few hours as chief executive officer at Sobeys Inc. when he met with about 600 employees to talk about what he had in mind for the struggling grocer.

On that crisp Friday morning in early January, the most frequent question posed to Mr. Medline, more than anything else, was whether a lot of change would be coming to Canada’s second-largest food retailer. It was the dominant question at the five town halls he held across the country in the next two weeks.

