AT&T Inc. reached a deal to buy media company Time Warner Inc. for more than $80-billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

AT&T has transformed itself over the past decade from a regional phone company to a national telecommunications powerhouse. Its plan to focus on media and entertainment targets include companies worth $2-billion to $50-billion, people familiar with the plans said earlier this month.

The deal would make Dallas-based AT&T a media colossus. But investors would be asked to swallow another heap of debt, and probably a diluted equity stake, just a year after the company borrowed to acquire DirecTV for $48.5-billion. AT&T, with the third-lowest investment grade rating, could make a deal work without getting downgraded to junk – but it would be tough.

The company has $120-billion in debt, while New York-based Time Warner had long-term obligations of more than $24-billion.

