Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A woman walks past the Time Warner Center near Columbus Circle in Manhattan. (© Adrees Latif / Reuters)
A woman walks past the Time Warner Center near Columbus Circle in Manhattan. (© Adrees Latif / Reuters)

AT&T reaches deal to buy Time Warner for more than $80-billion: WSJ Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

AT&T Inc. reached a deal to buy media company Time Warner Inc. for more than $80-billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

AT&T has transformed itself over the past decade from a regional phone company to a national telecommunications powerhouse. Its plan to focus on media and entertainment targets include companies worth $2-billion to $50-billion, people familiar with the plans said earlier this month.

The deal would make Dallas-based AT&T a media colossus. But investors would be asked to swallow another heap of debt, and probably a diluted equity stake, just a year after the company borrowed to acquire DirecTV for $48.5-billion. AT&T, with the third-lowest investment grade rating, could make a deal work without getting downgraded to junk – but it would be tough.

The company has $120-billion in debt, while New York-based Time Warner had long-term obligations of more than $24-billion.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • AT&T Inc
    $37.49
    -1.16
    (-3.00%)
  • Time Warner Inc
    $89.48
    +6.49
    (+7.82%)
  • Updated October 21 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog