Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has convened a meeting of senior auto sector executives to make sure the government and the industry are on the same page amid the looming renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday with executives from the Canadian units of the five auto makers that manufacture vehicles in the province, chief executive officers from several of the largest Canadian parts makers, Unifor president Jerry Dias and representatives of trade organizations in the auto sector.

