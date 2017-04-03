Vehicle sales diverged in Canada and the United States last month, with auto makers tallying another record in Canada and U.S. sales falling.

Canadian sales raced ahead 7 per cent to 187,450 in March, surpassing the record set a year earlier and marking only the seventh time this decade that sales have topped 180,000 in a single month. In the past, numbers above that level have only been reached in April and May, which are the heart of the crucial spring-selling season.

Report Typo/Error