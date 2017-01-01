The elaborate mating dance between the auto industry and technology companies is reaching a fever pitch in the run-up to the most important auto show in North America and the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which is becoming a must-attend event for car manufacturers and their suppliers.

Auto makers and parts companies will strut their stuff at the annual Las Vegas electronics extravaganza, which begins Wednesday, a week ahead of the more vehicle-focused North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

