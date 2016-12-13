Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Workers at Magna’s plant in Graz, Austria. (© Herwig Prammer / Reuters/REUTERS)
Workers at Magna’s plant in Graz, Austria. (© Herwig Prammer / Reuters/REUTERS)

Auto parts maker Magna considers new plant in Europe Add to ...

VIENNA

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International may build a new plant in Europe as its Austrian factory runs out of capacity, the head of its European business said.

Magna, which makes parts for most of the world’s auto makers and also assembles vehicles under contract, currently builds the Mercedes G class for Daimler at its Graz plant in eastern Austria and will replace the production of BMW’s Mini Countryman with the BMW 5 series in March.

Jaguar Land Rover’s full-electric SUV i-Pace will also be constructed at Magna’s Graz plant from next year.

“Should the Graz plant become overloaded, a new factory nearby might be an option,” Guenther Apfalter told weekly Automobil Produktion in an interview published on Tuesday. One possible location was Slovenia.

Magna was also looking at other potential locations in North America and China, Apfalter said.

A decision will likely be taken in the next few months, Apfalter said.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular