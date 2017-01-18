The new U.S. administration could insist that any vehicle built in North America contain a certain percentage of U.S. content as a way of increasing manufacturing jobs in the United States, auto-industry officials and trade experts say.
As Donald Trump's government gets set to take office on Friday, renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement is at the top of its agenda, and restructuring how the trade deal applies to the auto sector is expected to be a critical part of the talks.
