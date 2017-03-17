Dealer group AutoCanada Inc. says it is making progress in persuading some auto makers to permit ownership of their dealers by the publicly traded company.
The dealership group, which is the largest publicly traded dealer group in Canada, is prohibited from owning dealers of several key brands because the auto makers that own those brands permit only private ownership.
