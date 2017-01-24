Insurer Aviva Canada Inc. is clashing with brokers that sell its policies as industry tensions rise over heightened competition and changing consumer demands.

The country’s second-largest property and casualty insurer is being called out by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) for its increasingly visible push to sell insurance directly to consumers, as well as through traditional brokers, under the same name brand – an approach its peers have avoided.

