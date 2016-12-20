David Baazov, Amaya Inc’s former chief executive officer has aborted his plan to buy the Canadian online gambling company.

“After consulting with my advisers, I determined that the best course of action for me and Amaya would be for me to end my attempt to purchase the company,” Mr. Baazov said in a release early Tuesday.

Mr. Baazov also wrote that the “premium demanded by certain shareholders exceeded the price at which my investors and I would be willing to complete a transaction.”

Mr. Baazov’s original Nov. 14 proposal was at $24 a share, a more than 30 per cent premium.

The Baazov proposal was unusual from the get go. Within two weeks of the proposal, half of the original equity syndicate was gone. The head of KBC Aldini, one of the original backers, said the firm was never part of the deal and that the firm’s name was used fraudulently in regulatory filings. Another original sponsor, Ferdyne Advisory Inc. of the British Virgin Islands, was dropped from the syndicate too with no explanation given.

A Globe and Mail investigation later revealed that the two remaining sponsors, Goldenway Group and Head and Shoulders Financial have little or no track record in private equity investing, and according to publicly disclosed documents have limited financial wherewithal.

Amaya shares closed at $19.38 a share on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, roughly a buck above the price the stock was trading at before Mr. Baazov made his proposal in mid November.

More to come

Report Typo/Error