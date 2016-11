Amaya Inc.’s founder and former chief executive officer has filed an amended proposal to take the company private at $24 a share, without two out of the previous four named equity backers.

In a filing with U.S. and Canadian securities regulators on Friday morning, David Baazov says he has “binding equity commitment letters” from Head and Shoulders Global Investment and Goldenway Capital, both of Hong Kong for $3.45-billion (U.S.).

