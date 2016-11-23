Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Baazov, the founder and former CEO of Amaya Inc., has resigned but the company gave no specific reason for the departure. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)
David Baazov, the founder and former CEO of Amaya Inc., has resigned but the company gave no specific reason for the departure.

Niall McGee

Amaya Inc.’s founder and former chief executive David Baazov says a letter purporting to be from KBC Aldini Capital Limited was delivered “without KBC’s knowledge or consent” and that KBC has “not committed” to provide financing for the proposed multi-billion dollar acquisition of Amaya.

Last week, regulatory filings from Mr. Baazov had named KBC of Dubai as one of four international funds that was due to commit a combined $3.6-billion for the proposed transaction.

