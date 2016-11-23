Amaya Inc.’s founder and former chief executive David Baazov says a letter purporting to be from KBC Aldini Capital Limited was delivered “without KBC’s knowledge or consent” and that KBC has “not committed” to provide financing for the proposed multi-billion dollar acquisition of Amaya.

Last week, regulatory filings from Mr. Baazov had named KBC of Dubai as one of four international funds that was due to commit a combined $3.6-billion for the proposed transaction.

