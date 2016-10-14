Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, walks to an International Monetary Fund Committee opening session during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)
Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, walks to an International Monetary Fund Committee opening session during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Bank of England not indifferent to level of sterling: Carney Add to ...

NOTTINGHAM, England — Reuters

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that the central bank was not indifferent to the level of sterling, which has fallen sharply since Britain decided to leave the European Union in a referendum in June.

“Our job is not to target the exchange rate, our job is to target inflation,” he said during a public meeting.

“But that doesn’t mean we’re indifferent to the level of sterling. It does matter, ultimately, (for) inflation and over the course of two to three years out, so it matters to the conduct of monetary policy.”

