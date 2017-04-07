Bank of Montreal says chief executive Bill Downe plans to retire on Oct. 31 — at the end of the bank’s current financial year.

He will be succeeded by Darryl White, who has been BMO’s chief operating officer.

BMO chairman Robert Pritchard says White has had a varied experience during more than two decades with the bank.

Prior to becoming chief operating officer, White was head of BMO Capital Markets.

Downe has been BMO’s chief executive for more than a decade.

He says the bank is well-positioned and the timing is right for his retirement.

“I have complete confidence in Darryl to continue to build on our bank’s success,” Downe said in a statement.

“In the coming months I look forward to working closely with him to ensure a smooth transition.

