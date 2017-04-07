Bank of Montreal chief executive Bill Downe will retire at the end of October, and chief operating officer Darryl White has been chosen to take over as CEO.

The succession plan means Mr. Downe will see the bank through its current fiscal year before handing the reins to Mr. White, a 23-year veteran at BMO, on November 1. After that, Mr. Downe will stay on in an advisory role “for a brief period,” the bank said in a statement.

Late last October, BMO shuffled its executive ranks, moving Mr. White into the COO role and prompting speculation that he was a leading candidate to succeed Mr. Downe as CEO. But at the bank’s annual meeting earlier this week, Mr. Downe gave no hint of the transition to come.

In a news release on Friday, Mr. Downe said: “Darryl possesses a deep understanding of the financial industry,” calling his command of the bank’s fundamentals “distinctive.”

Mr. White, 45, has been at BMO for 23 years, and has held a number of senior roles. In his current job, he is responsible for personal and commercial banking, wealth management and marketing. Before being named COO, he served as group head of the bank’s capital markets arm and CEO of BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. since 2014.

“Darryl White’s leadership has been steadfast and successful at every juncture of his banking career and he will maintain and build on our positive momentum,” said Robert Prichard, chairman of BMO’s board of directors, in a statement. “He is a natural and authentic leader and the right person to lead the bank in a time of change in the wider economy.”

Mr. Downe has been CEO at BMO for a decade, making him the elder statesman among the current chief executives at Canada’s five largest banks. And he is one of the last top executives still in charge who guided Canada’s banks through the financial crisis in 2007 and 2008.

Mr. Prichard praised Mr. Downe for growing BMO’s business lines, but also for his attention to community giving and diversity. “Bill has steered a transformation in the bank’s approach to customer experience,” he said.

Mr. Downe and Mr. White will work side by side until the fall, as the bank navigates a changing landscape for financial services. Technology is rapidly redefining industry practices, branches are being reinvented as customer preferences change, and banks are looking to international markets for growth as Canada’s economy makes slow progress.

“While we wait to hear how Mr. White plans on moving BMO forward, we do not anticipate any material changes in strategy in the near term,” said John Aiken, an analyst at Barclays Capital Canada Inc., in a research note.

