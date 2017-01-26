Performance Sports Group Ltd., the company behind Bauer and Easton sports gear, will seek court approval to sell its assets to Sagard Holdings Inc. and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. for $575-million (U.S.).

The Sagard and Fairfax offer had been made as what’s called a stalking horse bid when the Exeter, N.H.-based sporting-goods company filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada and the U.S. in October.

No other qualified bids were submitted by the Jan. 25 deadline, the company said in a news release on Thursday.

The final sale hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

