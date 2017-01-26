Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Bauer hockey gloves are displayed for sale at an equipment store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg)
Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Performance Sports Group Ltd., the company behind Bauer and Easton sports gear, will seek court approval to sell its assets to Sagard Holdings Inc. and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. for $575-million (U.S.).

The Sagard and Fairfax offer had been made as what’s called a stalking horse bid when the Exeter, N.H.-based sporting-goods company filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada and the U.S. in October.

No other qualified bids were submitted by the Jan. 25 deadline, the company said in a news release on Thursday.

The final sale hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

